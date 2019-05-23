Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 N. Pine St.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 N. Pine St.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Berg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores E. Berg


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores E. Berg Obituary
Dolores E. Berg

Appleton - Dolores E. (Busch) Berg, 94, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. Dolores was born January 4, 1925 in Kimberly, daughter of the late Mathias and Wilhemia "Minnie" (Hanegraaf) Busch. On June 7, 1945 she was united in holy marriage to Hubert Berg at Holy Name Catholic Church, Kimberly, sharing 58 years together.

The funeral liturgy for Dolores will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 N. Pine St. Appleton with Father Jude Egbuna officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00AM-10:45AM. A private family entombment will be at the Star of Hope Mausoleum (Highland Memorial Park), Appleton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Agape Services for Developmentally Disabled.

Special thanks to Brewster Village staff (The Lodge) and ThedaCare Hospice.

A complete obituary can be found on the funeral home website: [email protected]

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent