Dolores E. Berg
Appleton - Dolores E. (Busch) Berg, 94, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. Dolores was born January 4, 1925 in Kimberly, daughter of the late Mathias and Wilhemia "Minnie" (Hanegraaf) Busch. On June 7, 1945 she was united in holy marriage to Hubert Berg at Holy Name Catholic Church, Kimberly, sharing 58 years together.
The funeral liturgy for Dolores will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 N. Pine St. Appleton with Father Jude Egbuna officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00AM-10:45AM. A private family entombment will be at the Star of Hope Mausoleum (Highland Memorial Park), Appleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Agape Services for Developmentally Disabled.
Special thanks to Brewster Village staff (The Lodge) and ThedaCare Hospice.
A complete obituary can be found on the funeral home website: [email protected]
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 23, 2019