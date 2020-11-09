Dolores "Dee" Gries
Menasha - Dolores "Dee" Grace (Lingnofski) Gries, 80 passed away peacefully with her family by her side at St. Paul Hospice Care in Kaukauna on November 6, 2020 due to complications of Covid19 after a 5 year battle with dementia. Dee was born on October 14, 1940 to the late Walter and Anna Lingnofski. She married the love of her life, Daniel Gries, on February 3, 1962. They shared 58 beautiful years togethers. Dolores attended St. John's Grade School and Menasha High School. She was the 1957 MHS Homecoming Queen. She was extremely proud of her Polish heritage. Dee was initially employed as a receptionist at Earl Litho Printing Co. She was an expert shorthand transcriber. Dee then became a homemaker to take care of her three beloved boys. She returned to the workforce as a teacher's aide for the Menasha Joint School District. Dee moved Jewelers Mutual Insurance Co. where she retired after 30 years of service as a Lead Underwriter. She had a successful career traveling throughout the United States.
Dee's family was her pride and joy. She was compassionate, warm-hearted, gentle, and faithful. She made everyone feel loved and welcomed with her kind nature and beautiful smile. Dee enthusiastically attended her grandchildren's sporting events and enjoyed gardening. Her favorite place to spend time with her family was the cottage on Lake Poygan. She beamed with joy watching her grandchildren swim, fish, boat, jetski, and tube. The most treasured memories were made at the cottage during family celebrations. Dee was a strong woman of faith and we would often find her praying for loved ones.
Dee is survived by those who loved her dearly: her husband Daniel; three sons: Dennis (Kelly) Douglas, Daniel (Jennie); along with 6 grandchildren: Nicholas (Katie), Danielle, Brianna, Julia, Madisen, & Makenna. She is further survived by her sister, Margaret (Ray) Bruder; sisters-in-law: Mary Gikas, Eileen (Tom) Pawlacyk, Alice (John) Koester, Bonnie Lingnofski; brothers-in-law: William (Stephanie) Gries, Lynn Foth, and many nieces and nephews.
Dee is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Anna Lingnofski; in-laws Alvin and Marcella Gries; brothers James Lingnofski, Thomas Lingnofski; sisters Barbara Lingnofski, Marion (George) Pagel, Christine Foth; brother-in-law Leonard Gikas.
Due to Covid 19 pandemic conditions, a private family celebration will take place at the family cottage on Lake Poygan. The family expresses their love and appreciation to Becky Reichelt and St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna. We are grateful for your kindness, compassion, and professional care given to Dee. We will be forever thankful to the staff at Club Gabriel, Memory Connections, St. Paul Home, and Hospice Services. The Sisters and Spiritual Care Team provided Dee and her family prayers to feel her love from Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be distributed to St. Paul Elder Services. God bless and take care GMA. "We love you to the moon and back."
