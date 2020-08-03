Dolores "Dee" Huss
Kaukauna - Dolores Huss, age 94 of Kaukauna, died at St. Paul Home on July 29, 2020. The funeral liturgy for Dee will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer Street in Kaukauna, with Fr. David McElroy officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather Thursday morning at the church from 9:00 AM until the hour of the service. For more information or to share a memory of Dee, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
.
A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday Post Crescent.