1/
Dolores "Dee" Huss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores "Dee" Huss

Kaukauna - Dolores Huss, age 94 of Kaukauna, died at St. Paul Home on July 29, 2020. The funeral liturgy for Dee will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer Street in Kaukauna, with Fr. David McElroy officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather Thursday morning at the church from 9:00 AM until the hour of the service. For more information or to share a memory of Dee, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday Post Crescent.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Service
09:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved