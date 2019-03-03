|
|
Dolores I. "Dolly" Koch
Neenah, Wisconsin - Dolores "Dolly" I Koch, age 85 of Neenah, passed away peacefully at her residence at the Highlands of Mahler Park on February 28th, 2019, into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born December 29, 1933. Dolly married Eugene Koch on March 12, 1955. She worked alongside her husband on their family farm until they retired from farming in 1985. Together they resided in Apache Junction and Mesa, Arizona for 19 years during the winter months. Dolly enjoyed many crafts which included making greeting cards for family and friends, tatting, quilting, jewelry making, quilling, ribbon embroidery, playing cards and many board games. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran church, Neenah where she enjoyed and served on the altar guild, attended bible study, quilting group and celebration of life committee.
She was a very kind and loving person who had many friends. She wanted to thank all of her wonderful loving family members and friends who called or were able to visit her often these past few months. They were so supportive of her. She was well fed with all of the wonderful food that was prepared for her during that time; even her special requests. She was also entertained with music and song.
Dolly was preceded in death by her husband Eugene in 2010. She is survived by three sisters, Lois Rieckmann, Julaine Dull of Fremont and Darlene (Paul) Hopkins of Monticello, FL.; nieces and nephews: Corinne (Tom) Blaauw, Dan (Jane) Rieckmann; Zona (Gary) Bowe); Gary (Kelly) Hopkins; Katherine (Bob) Capps; and James (Aliza) Hopkins. She is further survived by great nieces and nephews and great grand nephews.
We would also like to thank Ascension Hospice for all their kindness and care.
The funeral service for Dolly will be held Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church (809 S. Commercial St., Neenah) with Pastor Dennis Ellisen officiating. Visitation will be at church from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Entombment will be in the Shrine of Heaven Mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Dolly's name
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave., Neenah 722-7151
Condolences www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 3, 2019