Dolores Johnson
Kaukauna - Dolores Louise (Blair) Johnson, 100, peacefully passed away November 22, 2020. She was born in Kaukauna on February 6, 1920 to the late John and Marvel Blair. Dolores loved golfing, and swimming at the YMCA in Appleton where she received two plaques, one for swimming 500 miles and one for 1000 miles. She was always there for her kids, who she loved unconditionally.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Johnson, two brothers; Chester and Joseph Blair, a sister Myrtle (Blair) Maki. Dolores is survived by her three children; Susan (Weaver) Johnson, Kurt Olaon and fiancée Holly Minkebige, and Jill (Clyde) Schmidt, three grandchildren Michael Schmidt, Nathen and Jesse Weaver.
A private family service will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
