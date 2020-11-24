1/1
Dolores Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Johnson

Kaukauna - Dolores Louise (Blair) Johnson, 100, peacefully passed away November 22, 2020. She was born in Kaukauna on February 6, 1920 to the late John and Marvel Blair. Dolores loved golfing, and swimming at the YMCA in Appleton where she received two plaques, one for swimming 500 miles and one for 1000 miles. She was always there for her kids, who she loved unconditionally.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Johnson, two brothers; Chester and Joseph Blair, a sister Myrtle (Blair) Maki. Dolores is survived by her three children; Susan (Weaver) Johnson, Kurt Olaon and fiancée Holly Minkebige, and Jill (Clyde) Schmidt, three grandchildren Michael Schmidt, Nathen and Jesse Weaver.

A private family service will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved