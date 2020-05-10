|
|
Dolores Kathleen Rohan
Danville, CA - Dolores Kathleen Rohan of Danville, CA died peacefully during her sleep on May 7, 2020. She was 102.
Dolores was born in Kaukauna, WI on June 22, 1917 to Frank Biselx and Mary (O'Neill) Biselx. Dolores and her husband Mark Rohan were high school sweethearts, graduated with Kaukauna High School's class of 1935, and married in June of 1941. Both Mark and Dolores were active golfers and bridge players during their years in Kaukauna and loved to dance, swim and entertain at their home. The family moved to California in 1960, and later, as they reached their golden years, established a home in Penn Valley, CA.
Dolores is survived by her children Sheila (Rohan) Karlson, Colleen (Rohan) Guy-Smith and Timothy Rohan along with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Mark, who died February 9, 2009 and her brothers, Byron, Jerome, Donald, Francis, Les, and sisters, Beatrice (Biselx) Masiak and Mary (Biselx) Sauter.
A private Celebration of Life for Dolores will be held by her family at a future date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 10 to May 11, 2020