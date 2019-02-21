Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Fort Atkinson, WI
2018 - 2019
Whitewater - Dolores Lucille Carstens, age 95, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 at Fairhaven Retirement Community, Whitewater, Wisconsin.

Dolores enjoyed many happy years in her country home in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Her neighbors on Lieberman Road became close friends.

Dolores spent hours volunteering at the local hospital gift shop as well as arranging paintings in patient rooms and hallways of the hospital.

Dolores also participated in Women's Club activities for many years and made lifetime friends.

Dolores took numerous cooking classes and watercolor painting classes, which soon became her passion. Through the years, Dolores traveled to France several times. Later she visited Arizona regularly even one time with her little Maltese "Honey." Dolores also enjoyed her trip to New York City with lady friends to see plays and the "Rockettes."

Dolores' husband, Arthur Carstens, preceded her in death in 1991. Also, her daughter, Nancy Clarke, passed away suddenly in May 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio, leaving her husband Steve Clarke, and her daughter, Chelsea Clarke Weaver.

Dolores' granddaughter, Chelsea, resides in Dublin, Ohio. She is an attorney and with her husband, Joel Weaver, they are parents of Dolores' great granddaughter, Emma Clarke Weaver, born December 17, 2018.

Dolores' daughter, Barbara Carstens Vance, lives in Scottsdale, Arizona with Hon. Robert C. Houser (Ret.).

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fairhaven Retirement Community, which has been exceedingly kind and caring to Dolores for so many years.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 21, 2019
