Dolores "Dee Dee" M. Bodway
Appleton - Dolores M. (Pontow) Bodway, 92, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1928, in Appleton to George and Cora (Scott) Pontow. She was raised in Menasha and graduated from Menasha High School. Before marrying her former husband, Bob, Dee Dee worked as a bookkeeper at Schultz Bros. Co. While married she worked at the family TV store. Dee Dee raised 7 children, and her life was full with raising them. She will not only be remembered for being a loving mom, grandmother, and great grandmother, but also a woman with deep faith, and a kind heart who was always willing to help anyone in need. She had a beautiful smile and her radiant blue eyes always brightened the room. She also treasured several lifelong friendships she had made.
Dee Dee will be deeply missed by her children: Judi (Jeff) Collett, Dave (JoAnn), Mike (Wendy), Terri Leece, Becky Schoon, Pam (Randy) Mueller, and Bruce (Vicky) Bodway; grandchildren: Sean Collett, Shannon (Matt) Flatten, Justina (Brandon) Carnahan, Holly (Joshua) May, Tony (Marla) Bodway, Jessie Briske, Shiloh (Aleida) Schoon, Krystal (Ben) Oskey, Michaela (Jason) Hagenow, Jennifer Dee (Kevin) Mooney, Joe (Kamilla) Mueller, Aleesha (Hugo) Mendez and Nate Bodway; great grandchildren: Samantha, Tatum, Selah, Penny, Toni Marie, Clifford, Peyton, Piper, Tristan James, Gavin, Owen, Kaden, Mason, Haddie, Riley, Randee, Luna, Tristan, Delaney, and Gabby; other relatives and friends.
Dee Dee was preceded in death by her parents; a brother: James (Carol) Pontow; sisters: Arlene (Harry) Koehler and Lucille (Rick) Brunner; a son-in-law: Dennis Leece; and a great grandson: Carter Hagenow.
Visitation for Dee Dee will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. The private family service will be Livestreamed at 4:00 pm, on Thursday, via Dolores' obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 226 Washington St., Menasha, WI 54952.