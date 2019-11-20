|
Dolores Marie Kluck
Neenah - Dolores Marie Kluck, aged 94, died peacefully on November 17, 2019 at the Valley VNA in Neenah. She was born August 19, 1925 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Stanley and Mary Pliska and later spent her childhood on the family farm with her 10 brothers and sisters. On a snowy November 22nd in 1947 she married Thomas David Kluck in Galloway, Wisconsin. They settled in Neenah, Wisconsin and raised five children there.
Dolores loved her family, all children, the outdoors, gardening, shoveling snow (really!), and the Neenah neighborhood that was her home for over 65 years. She found great joy and comfort in her Catholic faith and was a long time member of St. Margaret Mary Parish. She lived with an open and generous heart.
She is survived by her children: Jeffrey, Mike, Denise (Roger) Johnson, Mary (Jim) Van Lieshout, and Katherine (John) Davis, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two brothers: Richard (Aggie) and Raymond, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom, and eight sisters and brothers.
Dolores's family would like to thank the caregivers of the Valley VNA and Coral Court for their gentle care and compassion during her recent years there.
Dolores will be laid to rest at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Neenah. Private family services will be held to honor and celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to: Valley VNA, the Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society Keeping Kids Warm Program or ThedaCare Hospice Foundation. https://www.valleyvna.org/donate/, https://www.nmesociety.org/programs, https://www.thedacare.org/donations.aspx
To honor Dolores's life: take a walk, tap your toes to a favorite song, smile, plant some flowers, have a laugh, enjoy an ice cream cone and most importantly, be kind.
Thank you, Mom. Rest now. You are so loved.
