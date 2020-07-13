Dolores Mary Zeegers DeFelice
Dolores Mary Zeegers DeFelice, 92, of Apex, NC, passed away of natural causes on July 5, 2020 at Brookdale Cary in Cary, NC where she was well cared for during the last two years of her life. She was born during an Easter snowstorm on April 8, 1928 to Leonard and Mary Van Lieshout Zeegers in Kimberly, WI. After graduating from high school, she got a clerical job working for the county nurse and spent time with friends at a popular local juke box joint, Whitey's, in Little Chute. It was there she met Vincent DeFelice, a first generation Italian going to the Institute of Paper Chemistry in nearby Appleton. They discovered a mutual love of music, especially classical music, opera and musical theater. It was not long before they fell in love and got married. Vincent's first job was in Oregon and from there they moved to Maine and then Massachusetts, while raising 5 children.
She dreamed of becoming a professional opera singer. When it became clear that would not happen, she made sure that singing was always a part of her life and sang with many choruses over the years, including the Chaminade Women's Chorus in Kimberly, Sweet Adelines in Oregon City and the Commonwealth Opera in South Hadley. She, often along with Vincent, performed in musical community productions, including opera and Gilbert & Sullivan operettas, particularly when they lived in South Hadley, MA.
She got her driver's license and then her own car, a VW beetle, in her 40's and loved her new found independence. One summer she took a road trip from Massachusetts to Wisconsin with the three youngest children in tow to visit her family and came home with an extra passenger - a kitten.
After the children grew up and left home, she started working as a market researcher, demonstrating and giving out free food samples. She loved interacting with the people she met.
Dolores had a passion for sewing and made most of her own wardrobe and her children's clothes as they were growing up. She was a long standing member of the American Sewing Guild, winning prizes for her creations. One of her proudest accomplishments was restoring and reupholstering an antique loveseat and two chairs that had been in the basement of her Italian mother-in-law's home in Lynn, MA for many years. She was also a visual artist and took classes in various techniques. Her home was always impeccable and, in later years, it was known for the Dutch lace bordered curtains she'd made after a trip to The Netherlands.
Once Vincent retired, they started traveling and went to Europe a number of times, especially enjoying the times they spent in The Netherlands and Italy, from where their fathers had immigrated. After Vincent died in 1999, she moved south to Apex, NC to live close to her daughter, Anna and her family, and there she became very active with the Apex Senior center and continued to sing, most recently with the Peak City Singers in Apex.
We will always remember how much she loved cats, listening to Andrea Bocelli, daffodils, the color yellow and the Green Bay Packers. How she instilled an appreciation for the beauty around us and for quiet still moments; for good conversations over coffee. She was easy going and had the ability to be happy wherever she was.
Dolores was pre-deceased by her husband, Vincent, and her two brothers, Joseph and Robert Zeegers and leaves behind her cousin Eileen Zacharkiw of Kimberly, WI and children, Mary DeFelice Bartley (David Bartley) of Seattle, Barbara DeFelice (Chris Levey) of Thetford Center, VT, Anna DeFelice (John Hibbard) of Apex, NC, Vincent (Laurie Drumm) of Cape Cod, MA and Chris of Oakland, FL and 8 grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be said in her honor on July 15 at 11am at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Apex, NC which will be recorded, with a link posted the day before at saintandrew.org
. Sometime in the future there will be a family gathering to bury her ashes in Kimberly, WI alongside Vincent and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, heartlandhospicefund.org
, or your favorite charity
in Dolores' memory. A full memorial can be found at https://www.cremnc.com/obits
.