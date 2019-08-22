|
|
Dolores N. Semrow
Freedom - Dolores Semrow, age 85 of Freedom, passed away at her home on Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019. She was born in Appleton on February 25, 1934, daughter of the late Edwin and Esther (Bruhn) Jahnke. On May 28, 1955, she married Wilmer Semrow, who preceded her in death in 2000.
Dolores and Wilmer were longtime dairy farmers in the town of Freedom. She will be remembered by all for her love of flowers, polka dancing, day trips with friends, feeding her birds, and surrounding herself with loved ones and family. Dolores was a longtime and faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church where she volunteered on various committees and helped with the church newsletter.
She is survived by four children: Randy Semrow of Kaukauna and his children Richard (Laura) Semrow and Crystal (Dan) Lieuwen; Darlene (Chuck) Plamann of Freedom and their children Beth (Jason) Gollner, Brian (Christine) Plamann, and Maggie (Kyle) Sanford; Darla (Joe) Schuh of Freedom and their sons Jeremy Schuh and Justin (Sarah) Schuh; and Diane (Rick) Fischer of Freedom and their children Christopher (Betsy) Fischer and Dana (Dylan) Wolff. There are also nine grandchildren: Makenna and Aiden Semrow; Emmie and Owen Gollner; Baby Plamann on the way; Kinley and Benjamin Sanford; and Emma, Brody, and Aubree Schuh. Other survivors include a brother: Norman (Diane) Jahnke; two sisters-in-law: Gail Jahnke and Mildred Sievert; and a brother-in-law: Ronald (Joan) Semrow.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jeral Jahnke and Marvin Janke; a sister-in-law Erma (Victor) Buss, and a brother-in-law Clarence Sievert.
The Christian Funeral Service for Dolores will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, located at N2740 French Road in Appleton, with Rev. James Fleming officiating. Interment will take place in Community Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of the service.
The family would like everyone at ThedaCare Medical Center and ThedaCare At Home Hospice for their care of Dolores. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
For more information or to share a memory of Dolores, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 22, 2019