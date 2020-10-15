Dolores SchmidtAppleton - Dolores Schmidt, 88, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 from complications after a recent fall.Dolores was born in the Town of Woodville on April 13, 1932. She was the daughter of the late John and Hattie (Van Asten) Schmidt. Dolores grew up on a farm in Hollandtown. Growing up, while most of her siblings were working on the farm, Dolores would work with her mom in the kitchen. As a result, she always made the best desserts and seven layer salads. Dolores then moved to Kaukauna and later Appleton. She worked at St Elizabeth's Hospital in the Laundry/Housekeeping departments for over 27 years. She also worked the Friday Fish Fry's at Countryside Golf Club.Dolores was a very giving person. She loved her family and friends and helped them whenever she could. She especially enjoyed spending time with all of her nieces and nephews, carting several of them to work with her or taking them wherever they needed to go. She truly lived a life of Jesus in the way she lived her life as a servant and a giver. In her retirement, before her fall 2.5 years ago, Dolores was very active in driving her friends to their appointments, and running errands. She enjoyed going out for lunch with her friends. She loved to play cards, especially a good game of sheephead. Dolores also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino and playing bingo. She was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers.She is survived by her sisters, Rita Nelessen, Mary Rose (John) Lepak, sister in laws, Theresa Schmidt, Rose Schmidt, her Godchild, Tom Schmidt, and many nieces, nephews and friends.Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, sister Anaceil (Pat) Randerson, brothers, Joseph, Clifford (Rita) Schmidt, Vincent Schmidt, Richard Schmidt, Alois (Buddy) Schmidt, and brother in laws, Jim Nelessen and David Head.A Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held for family and close friends of Dolores on October 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 222 E Fremont St, Appleton.Interment will be at St Mary's Cemetery, Kaukauna.In lieu of flowers, a donation to Easter Seals Wisconsin, 2331 E Lourdes Dr Appleton WI 54915 or St Joseph's Food Program, 1465A Opportunity Way, Menasha WI 54952 would be greatly appreciated.A special thank you to the caregivers of Care Partners and Compassus Hospice for their care and compassion.Loving is leaving oneself to go towards others. M Quoist