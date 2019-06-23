Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
309 Desnoyer Street
Kaukauna, WI
Liturgy
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
309 Desnoyer Street
Kaukauna, WI
More Obituaries for Dolores Yankoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores "DeDe" (Nagan) Yankoski

Dolores "DeDe" (Nagan) Yankoski Obituary
Dolores "DeDe" (Nagan) Yankoski

Kaukauna - Dolores "DeDe" Nagan Yankoski (nee Vander Loop) died at St. Paul Manor on Thursday, June 20, 2019, after enduring many years of dementia.

The funeral liturgy for De De will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, located at 309 Desnoyer Street in Kaukauna. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on July 13 from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Another announcement will appear closer to the date of the memorial.

For more information, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019
