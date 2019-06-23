|
|
Dolores "DeDe" (Nagan) Yankoski
Kaukauna - Dolores "DeDe" Nagan Yankoski (nee Vander Loop) died at St. Paul Manor on Thursday, June 20, 2019, after enduring many years of dementia.
The funeral liturgy for De De will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, located at 309 Desnoyer Street in Kaukauna. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on July 13 from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Another announcement will appear closer to the date of the memorial.
For more information, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019