Dolores Zehren
Hortonville - Dolores M. Zehren, age 87, of Hortonville (formerly of Marion) passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Hortonville.
The former Dolores Mae Bricco was born on May 13, 1932 in Bear Creek to Simon and Evelyn (Thebo) Bricco. She grew up and attended school in Bear Creek. Dolores was united in marriage on December 31, 1949 to Glenroy "Glen" Zehren at First English Lutheran Church, Appleton. In the late 1950's her husband started Glen's Custom Interiors; remodeling and building homes in the Appleton and Boulder Lake areas. Dolores help her husband with construction projects wherever she was needed; whether it was staining, varnishing, carrying block, or serving as bookkeeper for many years. In the mid 1990's the couple retired and settled in rural Marion.
Dolores often enjoyed nature, camping in her early days, and watching the birds in more recent years. Dolores always loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren; and she also valued her independence. She was always a gracious hostess to family and friends. Dolores was a devoted wife and a supportive caregiver to her husband Glen; a loving mother and a proud grandmother.
Survivors include two daughters, Dawn (Gary J.) Vandenberg of Hortonville and G. Jill (Alfred "Fred") Kesler of Darboy. There are four grandchildren, Jason (Yang) Vandenberg, Gale (special friend Alicia Gaigg) Vandenberg, Christopher (Kristy) Vandenberg, and Brian (Anthony Parisi) Jansen. There are six great grandchildren, Preston Wade, Gabrielle Jansen, Garrison and Gabrielle Vandenberg, and Hayden and Caroline Vandenberg. There is one great-great granddaughter, Violet Grace Jansen. There are two sisters-in-law, Betty (Carlton "Butch") Reinke of Green Bay and Sharon Zehren of Arizona; and two brothers-in-law, Duane (Margaret) Zehren of White Lake and Roland (Carol) Zehren of Menasha. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Vivian Bricco and June (Stanley) Kaczmarek; three brothers, Marcellis "Sib" (Audrey) Bricco, Gaylord "Gay" (Adeline) Bricco, and Ivan Bricco; her father and mother-in-law, Rudolph and Esther Zehren; a grandson Eric S. Jansen; and a brother-in-law Gene Zehren.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 11:00 AM at Beil-Didier Funeral Home, 299 S. Main St., Clintonville. Pastor Zachary Lindbo will officiate and burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bear Creek. Friends may call on Monday from 9:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.
Memorials are preferred to the Fox Valley Humane Society or ThedaCare at Home Hospice, Appleton.
Our family wishes to thank all the nurses at ThedaCare at Home Hospice, Appleton, for the compassionate care provided. We also want to especially thank all the staff and dear friends at Care Partners Assisted Living for the love and support given to Mom.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019