Don ChristianDe Pere - Don N. Christian, 87, De Pere, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Friends may call on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Ave. De Pere after 4:00pm until a prayer service at 7:00pm, to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am with Fr. Peter Ambting, O. Praem officiating. Please visit www.ryanfh.com for further information.