Don Feurig
Seymour - Don Y. Feurig, age 98, of Seymour passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. He was born February 11, 1921, son of the late Claude and Emma (Yelland) Feurig.
Don graduated from Seymour High School in 1939. He served in the U.S. Army, assigned to the OSS. Following his military service, Don became a Master Plumber and owned Don's Plumbing Company.
On November 28, 1946, he was united in marriage to Frieda Gosse in Black Creek, celebrating almost 67 years of marriage. She preceded him in death November 4, 2013.
Don was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Seymour where he was a member of the Brotherhood, served as an usher, and volunteered his time in any way he could.
He belonged to Crystal Springs Golf Course, Seymour Historical Society, American Legion, and was an associate member of the Outagamie Retired Educators Association.
Don and Frieda attended and cheered for the Seymour Thunder at many different sporting events throughout the years, as well as attending concerts and plays. In 1999, he and his wife received the Seymour High School "S" Club Athletic Backer of the Year award. As a season ticket holder since 1957, he was definitely a big Green Bay Packer fan.
In 2000, he and Frieda were named Seymour's Outstanding Citizens.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Eric) Ludvigson, De Pere; grandsons: Adam (Heather Kim) Ludvigson, New Haven, CT; and Matt (Ali) Ludvigson, White Bear Lake, MN. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Don was preceded in death by two brothers: Gustav (Beth) Feurig and Dr. James S. (Betty) Feurig; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Peg Gosse, Emma (Roger) Rusch, Sadie Gosse, Elmer (Marian) Gosse and Emil (Rita) Gosse.
Friends may call at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating with military honors to follow. Burial will take place following the church luncheon at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in King. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Good Shepherd, and Unity Hospice in Don's memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to Don's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
The family thanks the staff at Good Shepherd and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care given to Don, and to the many family and visitors that came to see him.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019