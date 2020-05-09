|
|
Donal "Pete" Haase
Green Bay - Donald "Pete" Haase, 89, Green Bay, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1930 to the late Fred and Mayme (VanGroll) Haase.
On December 30, 1989 he married Frances Schuurmans in Green Bay. Don was a graduate of Seymour High School. After high school, he joined the US Air Force. After service he carried on the family tradition of cheesemaking at the North Osborn cheese factory in Seymour with his brothers Ted and Fritz. He then was employed with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture until retirement. Pete spent many a night at the baseball fields in Seymour and surrounding areas playing or watching his sons and grandsons play baseball.
He was always checking the wind direction to see which way he was going to drift when fishing for walleyes or which bow stand to choose that he was going to sit in at the hunting shack in Fence. Even when he wasn't successful he always had a story to tell. Don enjoyed fishing, golf, watching the Packers and Brewers, and spending the winter months in Parker, AZ. He was a member of St. Patrick's Parish. Don is now seeing clearly and enjoying his Manhattan!
He is survived by his wife, Fran; children Tom (Linda) Haase, Rick (Clare) Haase and Lynn (Maurice) Kane; step-children, Marty Schuurmans, Larry (Dar) Schuurmans, Robert "Bob" (Beth) Schuurmans, Sandy (Dan) Teske, Tom Schuurmans and John Schuurmans; a brother, Fritz (Nancy) Haase; sister-in-law, Rita Haase; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren other family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Joseph (Jane), Howard (Velma), Clarence, Francis, Marie, Ted (Arvilla) and Rosemary Frost.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic no services will be held at this time. Interment will take place at Fort Howard Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In Don's honor, a memorial fund has been established through the Green Bay Northeast Lions Club to help fulfill the Lions' mission of providing vision for all. Please go to www.lionsclub.org/en/donate to make a donation.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 9 to May 10, 2020