Donald A. Biese
{ "" }
Donald A. Biese

Kimberly - Donald A. Biese, age 92, died at Brewster Village on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born in Wrightstown on August 5, 1928 to the late Henry and Catherine (Van Asten) Biese. He was an Army veteran and worked as a millwright at Kimberly Clark.

Don is survived by his children: Deborah Sutton, Nancy Biese, Cheryl Biese, Mary (Dan) Fritz, Kay (Donn) Golden, David (Anne) Biese, Lori (Barney) Lopas, Joyce (George) Buege, and Patricia (Robert) Trochil; daughter-in-law: Susan Biese; step children: Rebecca (John) Connery, Frank, John, Carl (Lorna), Ray (Bonnie), Paul and James (Brenda) Nabbefeld; sister, Jane McCormick; sister-in-law, Rose Biese; and his beloved dog, Mindy. He is further survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Lillian, Don was preceded in death by his children: Dennis, Mark, and Janet Biese; son-in-law, Frank Sutton; daughter-in-law, Arlene Nabbefeld; siblings: Marvin, Kathleen, Elzer (Rita), and Robert Biese, and LaVerne (Joseph) Vande Corput; brother-in-law, Robert McCormick; and members of Lillian's family.

A private family service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 12:30 p.m. The Rev. Carl Schmitt will officiate. Military honors, conducted by the Kaukauna V.F.W. Post 3319 and American Legion Post 41, will immediately follow. Committal Greenlawn Memorial Park. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
