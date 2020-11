Donald A. BungertTown of Ellington - Donald A. Bungert, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. The funeral service for Donald will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Appleton with Rev. Ronald Ash officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A full obituary will run in the next edition.