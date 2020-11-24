Donald A. BungertEllington - Donald Arthur Bungert "Tiny", age 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Don was tired and was called home to our Lord Jesus Christ. Born on November 15, 1931 in the house he lived in his whole life, to the late Mahlon and Irene (Lippert) Bungert, in the bedroom his father and he were born in. Baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in the town of Ellington. Don was drafted and went to Korea, where he built roads for the Army, in the Engineering 3rd Division from 1952-1954. He married Barbara Ann (Swiertz) on December 15, 1956 and took over the small dairy farm from his parents. Don later went to work for Stokely & Kohls. He finally retired on his 86th birthday. In 2014 he got a chance to go to Washington on the Old Glory Honor Flight and talked proudly of that trip. In 2020 he was chosen to go to South Korea with the Old Glory Honor Flight, but covid-19 had other plans.Don and Barb have three children who survive him; David (Lisa), Angela (Randy) Guyette and Steven (Jennie); grandchildren, Dakota (fiancee', Ashley Thomas), Rachel (special friend, Nathan Kruse), Brady (special friend, Colissa Erickson); step-granddaughter, Jeanine (Rob) Kunstman, Devon (Kellie), Kathryn (special friend, Jake Ruhl) and Bailey (special friend, Luke Van Veghel); great-grandchildren, Donald Roger and Cullen McEwen Guyette, Beau David Andrews and Braelyn Dawn Bungert; brothers-in-law, Peter (Lynn) Swiertz and James (Judy) Swiertz and sister-in-law, Linda Swiertz. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Don was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Walter and Angeline Swiertz; infant daughter, Christine; brother, Clarence (Anita) Bungert; brothers-in-law, Walter Jr., Julius, Mickey, Larry (Trish), Thomas (Connie and Nancy) and Charles and sister-in-law, Patsy (Lyle) McGlin.The Christian funeral for Don will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Appleton (Town of Ellington) with Rev. Ronald Ash officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.The family wishes to thank the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department, first responders and paramedics.