Donald A. Dreier
New London - Donald Dreier, age 81, New London, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born on December 15, 1937 to the late Nick and Alma (Volz) Dreier. In December of 1958 he was united in marriage to Linda Polzin. Donald was employed at Pheifer Construction his entire career. He was a life long member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. Don enjoyed deer hunting, playing cribbage and sheepshead and volunteering at St. Joseph Residence, where he loved spending time with the residents.
Donald is survived by his children; Jimmy Joe (Erin) Dreier and Faye (Andy) Jorgenson; grandchildren: Jessica (Andy) Oesterreich; Amber (Ryan) Young; Travis (Emily) Dreier; Niki Euhardy and Gabby Euhardy; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Glenn Dreier; brothers, William, Robert, Harold and Louis and sister, Kathryn Rogers.
Funeral services for Donald will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. Marcus Schulz officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 21, 2019