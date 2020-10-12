Donald A. "Doc" Mosher
Neenah - Living a long and adventurous 95 years, Doc Mosher recently passed away at his home in Neenah, as was his wish. His passion since childhood was always aviation; but anyone who spent any time with Doc discovered that there was much more to him than flying. He was a master storyteller and most of his stories were about actual experiences from his past. He would share fascinating tales which could vary from anecdotes about being a Boy Scout commissioner, Eagle Scout and Troop leader; owning and operating the Glory Hole Tavern in Colorado; editing and publishing magazines and newsletters, including the Brodhead Pietenpol Association. He was a WWII Veteran in the Army Air Corps, a life time member of EAA and a member of the local EAA Chapter 252; volunteering as a docent at the EAA Museum; and driving bus for schools in Wild Rose and Oshkosh. Doc was a Free Thinker as far as keeping religion out of politics and politics out of religion. He did extensive theological research and comparison of bibles from different religions.
Doc delighted in exchanging thoughts and impressions with others on just about any subject. He would approach complete strangers and immediately find common ground to share, putting them at ease, and when parting, leaving them with the feeling they had learned something - about Doc and themselves. Doc was much loved and will be missed by family and friends alike.
Born in Elmira, New York, he accomplished many admirable successes in aviation. He not only piloted gliders, sailplanes and homebuilts, but also Pietenpols, turboprops and jets. He was a certified mechanic and FAA IA inspector at the same time. Doc was one of the few people to be awarded the FAA Wright Brothers "Master Pilot Award" with over 30,000 hours of safe flying as well as the FAA Charles Taylor "Master Mechanic Award" for exercising his A&P for more than 50 years. Doc once said, "I was so fortunate to have been a part of the Golden Age of Aviation which took place after WWII when the skies opened up to corporate and private aviation."
Doc was predeceased by his parents, Arnold R. and Florence (Colton) Mosher; grandson, Christopher Lampe-Smick; father & mother-in-law, Henry & Sally Weyers; sisters and brothers-in-law Ruth & Knute Pleshek, Euny & Bob Becker, Tom Schoenberger, Peg & Charlie Draves and Judy Weyers.
Doc is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dee Smick-Mosher; and sons and daughters Jon & Michelle Smick, Joe & Lisa Beth Smick and family (Becky & Jimmy, Ben, Sarah & Crenshaw and Naomi), Dave & Joanie Smick and family (Laura, Valerie, Cheryl & Mitch, Skylar, Colton and McKenzie) and Sue & Bob Shea and family (Jenni & Mark, Tracy & Jay, Lisa & Dereck, Aspen, Evan, Maddie, Seamus, and Lillian). Doc will also be missed by his brother-in-law, Hank Weyers, sister-in-law Betty Schoenberger, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and relatives.
The family would like to thank Dr. Todd Talbot and Andrew Johnson for their compassion and care. A private service for the family will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in honor of Doc are asked to do so to a favorite charity
