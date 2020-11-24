1/2
Donald A. Winter
Donald A. Winter

Neenah - Donald Arthur Winter, age 84, of Neenah, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Don was born on September 12, 1936 in Prentice, Wisconsin to the late Rev. Louis A. and Frances (Lane) Winter. He graduated from Manawa High School and earned his degree from UW Oshkosh. Don proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He married Mary Jo Hoffmann on August 3, 1963 and she preceded him in death in 2002.

Don served the citizens of Neenah for 22 years on the Common Council and various committees. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, the Winnebago County Democratic Party and the Elks Club. He retired from the Neenah Foundry after many years of employment.

Don is survived by his children: Susan (David) Koerner, Peter (Jennifer) Winter, Kenneth Winter and Barbara Winter; his grandchildren: Sam, Natalie and Anna Koerner; Ian, Aedan, Aubrey, Jakob, Ethan, Jude and Quinn Winter; his sisters: Beth Czech, and Kay (Ron) Schumann; brothers-in-law, John Hoffmann and Father Charles Hoffmann. He is also survived by his beloved companion, Maxine Gehrt, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends and colleagues.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Louis; in-laws, Charles and Virginia Hoffmann; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Mary Hoffmann; a sister-in-law, Deborah Hoffmann and a brother-in-law, Robert Czech.

Private family services will be held for Don with Pastor Ricky Schroeder officiating and may be viewed on the Kessler Funeral Home & Cremation Service Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
