Donald Arthur Schmidt
Neenah - Donald Arthur Schmidt "He sleeps"
Went to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on April 7, 2020 in his home with his family by his side. Don was born on May 9, 1943 in Wittenberg, WI., son of the late Edwin and Adelyne (Koepke) Schmidt. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian Faith at St Paul Lutheran Church in Wittenberg. Don married his high school sweetheart, Eileen Johnson at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wittenberg.
He graduated from Madison Business College (MBC) Madison, WI with degree in Accounting/Business Administration and was employed with School Stationers Corp. (Paper Converting) Neenah & Oshkosh WI as General Manager, resigning after 27 years. He was then with Paul L Jansen & Co. Inc (Piano Manufacturer & Sales) until his retirement 18 years later on June 10, 2010, the same date as his wife retired from the Neenah Joint School District.
Don was very active in church activities. He was treasurer with Trinity Lutheran Church in Menasha, and then with Peace Lutheran Church Neenah as Elder, Choir member and usher. He loved his church family.
Don played sports in his youth, basketball, baseball and fast-pitch softball with college and church. Camping was always part of the family summer vacations. He loved watching and/or attending all sports activities, especially the Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Milwaukee Braves (now the Brewers). Don enjoyed bowling for many years on the Wednesday night men's league at Lakeroad Lanes and couples league at Fox Valley Lanes. He was the secretary and treasurer of both leagues. Don bowled in the Milwaukee Pro-Am with a 289 qualifying game. Golf was the most cherished past-time with his wife. Cruising in their 1966 Mustang convertible on those quiet summer evenings was always an end to a perfect day.
Don traveled many miles over the years, touching ground in all 50 states as well as numerous foreign countries. Road trips were a big highlight during retirement. He also kept a daily journal from 1971 to the present, sharing many wonderful moments with his family, something he was very proud of.
Being with his four children and 10 grand kids were his most treasured moments, attending most of their activities, be it sports, programs or school activities. Chasing the grandkids around the yard with "the claw" was always a beloved parting gesture. Don always had a smile on his face and a place in his heart for all. Now he will be with someone who can match his wit and laugh at his humor. God is good.
In addition to his wife Eileen, Don is survived by his children: Linda Buckli and her children, Nikole Moody and Tyler Moody; Sue (Randy) Tews, and their children, Ethan & Alaina; Joe (Sarah) Schmidt, and their children, Katelyn, Mason and Finley; Jared (Tiffany) Schmidt, and their children, Lydia, Clara and Miles. He is also survived by his brothers: Edward (Carol) Schmidt and Jerry (Pat) Schmidt.
The family of Don Schmidt wish to send a special thank you and appreciation to the ThedaCare At-Home Hospice caregivers for providing such love, care and comfort. For online condolences please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Peace Lutheran Church in Neenah. "He sleeps"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020