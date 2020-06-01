Donald B. Green
Kaukauna - Donald Green, age 87 of Kaukauna, passed away at his home on Friday evening, May 29, 2020. Don was born in Fennimore, Wisconsin on September 25, 1932, son of the late Ralph and Mildred (Smail) Green.
Don graduated from Fennimore High School in 1950 as a letter winner in three sports and the valedictorian of his class. He went on to attend journalism school at UW-Madison. Don participated in ROTC while in school and he enlisted in the Army in 1954. On leave in February 1956, Don returned to southwest Wisconsin to marry Nancy Miller, the love of his life for 64 years. Following his military service, Don entered UW law school, completing a law degree in 1959.
The Green family settled in Kaukauna in 1961 where Don and Nancy raised their four children. Don was a long-time member of the Rotary, maintained a private law practice and served as Kaukauna's city attorney for over 30 years. Don and Nancy were members of Peace United Methodist Church where Don often shared his wonderful singing voice in the choir.
Don enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, including fishing, birdwatching with Nancy, camping with the family in Wisconsin state parks and road travel to national parks and other scenic or historical sites around the country. Don was a loyal fan of Wisconsin Badger football and basketball and, of course, the Green Bay Packers.
Don is survived by his loving wife: Nancy Green of Kaukauna; four children: Kevin (Dawn) Green of Madison, Laura Meddaugh of Madison, John (Lynn) Green of Minneapolis and Julie (Todd) Ashauer of Kaukauna; six grandchildren: Christopher, Ethan, Erin, Sarah, Hannah and Breanna; two great-grandchildren: Isaac and Addie Bea; a brother: Steve (Renee) Green; two sisters: Marion Graser and Sandy (Jim) Knapp and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, a stepfather: Cletus "Red" Rudersdorf, a brother and sister-in-law: Robert and Vera Green and a son-in-law: Paul Meddaugh.
Many heartfelt thanks to our good friends at Home Instead who provided in home care for Don and support for Nancy over the past 14 months. Ascension Hospice was invaluable in providing comfort and end-of-life expertise for Don and our family in his final days.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service for Don is being planned for a later date at Peace United Methodist Church in Kaukauna. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
For more information or to share a memory of Don, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Kaukauna - Donald Green, age 87 of Kaukauna, passed away at his home on Friday evening, May 29, 2020. Don was born in Fennimore, Wisconsin on September 25, 1932, son of the late Ralph and Mildred (Smail) Green.
Don graduated from Fennimore High School in 1950 as a letter winner in three sports and the valedictorian of his class. He went on to attend journalism school at UW-Madison. Don participated in ROTC while in school and he enlisted in the Army in 1954. On leave in February 1956, Don returned to southwest Wisconsin to marry Nancy Miller, the love of his life for 64 years. Following his military service, Don entered UW law school, completing a law degree in 1959.
The Green family settled in Kaukauna in 1961 where Don and Nancy raised their four children. Don was a long-time member of the Rotary, maintained a private law practice and served as Kaukauna's city attorney for over 30 years. Don and Nancy were members of Peace United Methodist Church where Don often shared his wonderful singing voice in the choir.
Don enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, including fishing, birdwatching with Nancy, camping with the family in Wisconsin state parks and road travel to national parks and other scenic or historical sites around the country. Don was a loyal fan of Wisconsin Badger football and basketball and, of course, the Green Bay Packers.
Don is survived by his loving wife: Nancy Green of Kaukauna; four children: Kevin (Dawn) Green of Madison, Laura Meddaugh of Madison, John (Lynn) Green of Minneapolis and Julie (Todd) Ashauer of Kaukauna; six grandchildren: Christopher, Ethan, Erin, Sarah, Hannah and Breanna; two great-grandchildren: Isaac and Addie Bea; a brother: Steve (Renee) Green; two sisters: Marion Graser and Sandy (Jim) Knapp and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, a stepfather: Cletus "Red" Rudersdorf, a brother and sister-in-law: Robert and Vera Green and a son-in-law: Paul Meddaugh.
Many heartfelt thanks to our good friends at Home Instead who provided in home care for Don and support for Nancy over the past 14 months. Ascension Hospice was invaluable in providing comfort and end-of-life expertise for Don and our family in his final days.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service for Don is being planned for a later date at Peace United Methodist Church in Kaukauna. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
For more information or to share a memory of Don, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.