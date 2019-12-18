|
Donald B. Meier
Donald (Babe) Meier 81 Went to be with his Lord on December 14, 2019. He died peacefully at the VA hospital in Tucson AZ. He was born January 24, 1938 the son of Arthur and Louise Meier of Withee WI.
Don worked for many years at U.S. Paper Corp. retiring in 2000. Don along with his wife Judy moved to Casa Grande AZ where they currently reside.
Don loved fishing and enjoyed having family and friends at his cottage in northern Wisconsin.
He was a Deacon in his church and very involved in many church activities.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy ( Klarner) Meier of 53 years his devoted son Bruce Meier and his wife Lisa. He was a special grandpa to Brandon, Ryan (Jessica) Cassie and Calvin and great grandchildren Kylah, Matthew and Harper. He is also survived by a brother Roger and his wife Doree Meier of Menominee Falls, WI He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gerald and Eugene and his son Tim.
A memorial service is planned for a later date at Desert Sky Baptist Church in Casa Grande, AZ.
We would like to thank everyone at the VA hospital in Tucson for the wonderful and kind treatment he received.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019