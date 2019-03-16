|
Donald Behm
New London - Donald "Dino" Wayne Behm, age 74, passed away on March 14, 2019 with his family in his arms as he entered his glorious new home. Don was born on March 11, 1945 to the late Gustave and Elva (Diemel) Behm in New London. He was united in marriage to Pamela Roberts on June 29, 1974 in New London. Don served his country in the US Army as a Military Police Officer in Korea. He went on to work at the Neenah Foundry, Simmons and then drove school bus until his retirement in 2015. Don enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family and cookies. He was a lifetime member at Emanuel Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher. Don was a content, humble, sincere and genuine man, who will be greatly missed. He was a very giving man and helped others with his decision to be an organ donor. Don always strived to do the right thing and passed that quality on to his family, along with so many of his other wonderful qualities!
Don is survived by his wife, Pam; children, Katie (Wade) Wisnefske, Embarrass and Kimberly Polanco, New London; Don's special friend, Derek Baker; grandchildren, Mallary and Blake Polanco and Edon, Summer and Autumn Wisnefske; siblings, Gordon (Evelyn) Behm and Linda Behm and in-laws, Linda (Brian) Zietlow, Sally Behm, Barbara Thayer and Marvin (Linda) Roberts. He is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mert McFaul; brother, Gary Behm and father and mother-in-law, Phyllis and David Roberts.
The funeral service for Don will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service directly at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London.
Each day that passes is a day closer to us reuniting. We love you husband, dad, grandpa and friend.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 16, 2019