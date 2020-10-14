Donald Beilke
Appleton - Donald Beilke, age 81, of Appleton passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born September 27, 1939 in Green Bay to Edwin and Norma (Feile) Beilke.
He joined the Army and served from 1963 to 1965. His duties included construction draftsman. After being honorably discharged, a short time later, he married Janet Zirbel. They were united in marriage on September 23, 1967.
For 27 years, Don worked as a Mechanical Engineer at Kimberly Clark. He also worked as an Engineer at Fox Tractor, as well as at Voith and Allis Chalmers.
Don was a talented woodworker, wood carver and a great handyman. He shared his talents with his family. He also enjoyed watching Nascar, the Brewers, and the Packers, fishing, bowling, collecting coins, and watching the trucks fly around the track at the Crandon Brush Runs. His granddaughter Kylie was his pride and joy.
Don is survived by his wife, Janet; his two children: Scott (Katie) Beilke and Jennifer (Kris) Kaphingst; and a granddaughter, Kylie Beilke. He is further survived by his sister: Jean Fortner and her daughter, Lisa Woodke (Kevin Kerr); as well as a number of in-laws.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert.
Family and friends may call at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Greenville, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the service at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Chad Starfeldt officiating. Face masks are required.
A special thanks to Dr. Hope McPeake, as well as the staff at Appleton Medical Center and Cherry Meadows for the wonderful care given to our husband and father. We are also grateful for the attentive care and friendship provided by the staff at Country Villa Assisted Living (Freedom).