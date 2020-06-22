Donald "Donnie" BraunWeyauwega - Donald C. Braun, age 84, died peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, with his daughters by his side. Donald "Donnie" Braun was born on September 9, 1935 at his home in rural Weyauwega to Elsie Braun-Erdmann. He was a special grandson of Minnie and Fred Braun. Don attended Weyauwega schools and was an avid sports figure there playing football, basketball, baseball and track. He graduated with the Class of 1953. After graduation, Donald enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was stationed in Korea and rose in the ranks to become a Sargent. Don was immensely proud of his service to his country. Many times he would say, "Once a Marine Always a Marine". He was united in marriage to Shirley Schroeder on May 10, 1958 at the chapel at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. She preceded him in death on May 15, 2016.Don worked construction for CW Smith until he started his own business - Don Braun Builders. In 1969, Don Braun Builders turned into Braun Concrete Forming Company. Don ran that business successfully for 40 years until he retired. He was a dedicated sports fan and loved to watch his grandsons play, and "cheer on" the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. Don had a sense of humor that not everyone got to see, but he could tell a story better than anyone. He was an incredibly hard-working man and took pride in his work. Don loved his garden and spent many hours tending to it. Don was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega.Don is survived by his three daughters: Terri Braun-Ryan (Bill Ryan), Tammy Braun, and Tracy Hablewitz; five grandchildren: Tom and Mike Ryan, Jennie Hellengreen, and Sam and Jake Hablewitz; four brothers: Jim, Wayne (Sandy), Gary (Cathy) and Karl (Sue) and one sister Carol. He is further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his beloved little dog Boots, cousins, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Shirley Schroeder-Braun, his Mother Elsie Braun-Erdmann, and two bothers: Nick and Gene Erdmann, and sisters-in-law Dawn Erdmann and Wynn (Gene) Koplien.A memorial service for Don will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. A gathering time for family and friends will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.