Donald C. Havinga
Little Chute -
Donald C. Havinga, age 68, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born in Appleton on May 5, 1951 to Gilbert and Agnes (Giasson) Havinga. He married Christine (nee Kunstman) on May 5, 2005. Don retired from Neenah Foundry after more than 40 years of service, in 2016. Don loved all things automotive. He also enjoyed going to the movies, watching his favorite show, The Price is Right, and visiting with his friends at the Golden Basket and Corral.
Don is survived by his wife, Christine; step daughters: Sara (Wayne) Schwalbach and Sherrie (Shane) Kelsall; step grandchildren: Casey and Katelynn Pitt, Nicholas, Payton, Terrin, Jayce, and Joey; mother, Agnes; brothers: Dennis (Pam) (nephew Brian (Alicia) Havinga), Chuck (Lori) (niece Jill (Jesse) Rhoades and children Lydia and Emma and nephew Michael (Billie Jo) Havinga), and Joe Havinga; aunts: Rhejeanne Neeley and Edith (Jane) Havinga; and his best friend and former son-in-law, Wayne Gruber.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert; sister, Yvonne Havinga; and sister-in-law, Sue Havinga.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon Vincent DeGroot officiating. Committal Highland Memorial Park. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Don's family would like to thank the oncology doctors and staff at ThedaCare and the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for the compassionate care he received.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020