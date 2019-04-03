|
|
Donald Charles McKee, M.D.
Sarasota, FL - McKee, Donald Charles, M.D. 86, of Sarasota, FL (formerly of Appleton, WI) passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born August 21, 1932 in Sioux Falls, SD he was the son of Francis Samuel and Florence Amanda (nee Lofgren) McKee.
He received his BA in Chemistry and his BS in Medicine from the University of South Dakota. He then attended the University of Nebraska Medical School where he received his MD degree and served a four year residency in Pathology.
Upon completion of Medical School, he served three years in the U S Army as the Chief of Laboratory Service at Bassett Army Hospital in Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Following this he moved to LaCrosse, WI in 1966 where he was Chairman of the Department of Pathology from 1969-1973. In 1973 he moved to Appleton WI and retired from there in 1996 as the Medical Director of the Laboratory at St Elizabeth Hospital and the Community Blood Center.
Other professional activities included being a member of the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Society of Pathologists; Vice President of the Wisconsin Association of Blood Banks; President of the Outagamie County Medical Society and the Area Chairman for (MN & WI) Committee on Inspection and Accreditation for the American Association of Blood Banks. Other activities included Commodore of one of the local Yacht Clubs and a member of the building committee for his church.
Following his retirement in 1996 he moved to Sarasota FL. Don enjoyed photography, boating, gardening - especially roses, reading, music and was especially skilled in model shipbuilding. He loved to travel far and wide and held a particular fondness for our National Parks, particularly Wind Cave where he worked as a Park Ranger during his college years.
He was actively engaged in his community, church and other organizations in Sarasota with particular passions for the SunCoast Community Blood Bank and Choral Artists of Sarasota (formerly Gloria Musicae). He will be forever missed, forever remembered and loved by his family, his many friends and associates.
He is remembered with love by his Wife of 38 years, Patricia (Patty) McKee of Sarasota, FL. "I love you more today than yesterday, but not as much as tomorrow".
He is also survived by his children from his first marriage to Linda Lewis: Son, David C McKee, M.D. and his wife, Marie-Laure and Son, Daniel P. McKee, M.D. and his wife, Fiona all of Duluth, MN; Daughter, Laura A Welp of Lisle, IL and by a Sister, Jean McKee of Kissimmee, FL.
He is also survived by Grandchildren of David: Tyvand McKee of Valencia Spain; Camille McKee of Brisbane, Australia; Charlotte McKee and Alexanne McKee of Duluth, MN. Also Grandchildren of Dan: Killian McKee of St Louis, MO and Kellyn McKee of Duluth MN. Grandchildren of Laura: Isabelle of St Paul, MN and Emily of Lisle, IL.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL 34238 with interment to follow at 3:00 PM at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
The family suggests any desired memorial contributions in his memory be made to Faith Lutheran Church for Angel Patron Fund/P, 7750 Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL or the SunCoast Blood Bank, 1760 Mound Street, Sarasota, FL 34236.
Arrangements by The Neptune Society - Ft Myers, FL
www.NeptuneSociety.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 3, 2019