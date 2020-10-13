Donald D. SpaudeShiocton - Donald Dean Spaude, age 81, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Living Tree Assisted Living in Greenville. Don was born on July 4, 1939 in Green Bay, son of the late Herbert and Dorothy (Hoewisch) Spaude. Don attended Seymour High School, being a member of the FFA, graduating with the Class of 1957. He served in the US Army during the Berlin Crisis, serving from November 1959 until February 1962. On September 17, 1966, Don married Janet Arnold at St. Paul Lutheran Church Appleton. Don retired from Eggers Industries, Neenah in 2004. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to Las Vegas and casinos. He was a member of the American Legion Shiocton Post 512, and a former member of the Shiocton Snow Chiefs Snowmobile Club. Don had many good times snowmobiling up north with friends and neighbors.Don is survived by his wife, Janet; his sisters, Shelly Felton, Bonnie Wendt and Julie Spaude; his brother, Tom Spaude; sisters-in-law, Janet Spaude, Michelle Spaude, Joyce Young and Karen Arnold; brothers-in-law, Byron Wendt, Dave Katch, and Roland Young. Don is also survived by nieces, nephews, God children, other relatives and friends.Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sueanne (Spaude) Katch; brothers, Steve Spaude and Mike Spaude; brothers-in-law, Jim Felton and LeRoy Arnold; step-mother, Helen (Kitzinger) Spaude and mother and father-in-law, Wilmer (Bill) and Loretta (Wittman) Arnold.Funeral service for Don will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Appleton, with Rev. Matthew Holtz officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Shiocton Bovina Cemetery, where full military honors will be held. Due to Covid-19, face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Please stay home if you don't feel well.The family wishes to thank the staff at Living Tree Assisted Living in Greenville and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the excellent care given to Donnie.