|
|
Donald "Dusty" Diestler
Hortonville - Donald "Dusty" Diestler, Hortonville, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1930, in the Town of Dale son of the late Leonard and Florence (Abraham) Diestler. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1949. He was baptized, confirmed, and was a lifetime member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville. On July 28, 1951, Dusty was united in marriage to Carol Hansen at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville. He worked at Neenah Foundry for 41 years retiring in 1992. Dusty loved fishing, hunting, trapping, golfing, woodworking and spending time with his family at their cottage in Crandon; where they shared many fish fries. He also looked forward to deer hunting season and being at the hunting cabin in Argonne and most recently the shack in Hortonville where he hunted with his son and grandsons. In his younger years he played baseball in the BABA for Hortonville, hitting many home runs. After the games he enjoyed time with friends at "Mick's". He loved playing sheepshead with his buddies on Mondays. Dusty will be remembered for his great sense of humor, always making people laugh and laughing hardest at his own jokes.
Dusty is survived by his wife Carol, daughters, Debbi (Richard) Chaney, Hot Springs, Arkansas, Julie (Chuck) Christianson, Fox Crossing, Jane (Bill) Neuman, Hortonville, a son Dan (Joyce) Diestler, De Pere. Grandchildren: Heather (Dan) May, Beth (Kyle) Stockwell, Tami (James) Sanchez, Al (Nally) Christianson, Jesse Christianson, Andy (Jennifer) Christianson, Jessica (John) Kruk, Nicole (Matt) Klug, Sherri (Brett) Bellile, Lana (Kory) Barnes, Traci (Joey) Sambs, and Mitch (Tori) Neuman and great-grandchildren: Madison, Schuyler, Charleigh, McKenna, Ryan, Jack, Connor, Rosalie, Jeremiah, Lexi, Kyra, Dalena, Elaine (fiance' Adam), Myles, Brie, Ella, Wyatt, Breanna, Elizabeth, Audrey, Logan, Bryce, Lucas, Elise, Jacob, and Levi. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Francis and Wayne and a sister Ruth Ruppel.
Funeral service for Dusty will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, (752 E Grandview Rd) Hortonville with Rev. Ralph Rosenberg officiating. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Sunday March 10th from 2-5 p.m. and also at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Hortonville Union Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Living Tree Estates and also the ThedaCare at Home Hospice nurses and staff for all of their care and compassion of Dusty.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 9, 2019