Donald E. Kalwitz
New London - Donald Earl Kalwitz, age 88 of New London, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his residence. Don was born On November 18, 1931 to the late Charles and Ida (Spreeman) Kalwitz in New London. He attended Emanuel Lutheran School for grade school and graduated from New London High School in 1949. Don was united in marriage to Jeanette Romberg on May 26, 1956 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London. He lived and farmed in the New London area his entire life. Don loved hunting, the Green Bay Packers, woodworking and tinkering with stuff. He made a lot of custom wood cabinets to display for his grandsons toys, tractors and trucks.
Don is survived by his wife, Jeanette; daughter, Nancy Campbell; two grandchildren, Tom and Matt Kivisto; in-laws, Dan Carew, Virginia (Dan) Driver, Dorothy Allen, Donna Krenke, Frank Dobbert, Betty (Larry) Foley, Mary Ellen "Susie" (John) Fields, Jim Romberg and Gary (Linda) Romberg. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; sister, Ruth Carew; father-in-law, Kimble Romberg; mother-in-law, Eunice Romberg; in-laws, Linda (Harold "Ike") Hidde, Darwin "Curly" Krenke, Bard Dobbert and Ronald Allen.
Don's family will receive comfort in a private graveside service, and a Celebration of Life for his many friends will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a thank you to ThedaCare at Home Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020