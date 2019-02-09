Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
2401 Fieldcrest Dr
Kaukauna, WI
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Church, (St. Francis site)
433 County Rd. CE
Kaukauna, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Church, (St. Francis site)
433 County Rd. CE
Kaukauna, WI
Hollandtown - Donald E. Vanderloop, age 75, of Hollandtown, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Church, (St. Francis site), 433 County Rd. CE, Kaukauna, WI, 54130. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION (formerly the Boettcher Funeral Home) 2401 Fieldcrest Dr., Kaukauna. Visitation will also be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will follow in Sunday's paper.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 9, 2019
