Donald Ertl
Stockbridge - Donald Orville Ertl, age 92, of Stockbridge, died on June 26, 2019, at St. Paul Villa in Kaukauna. He was born January 14, 1927, son of the late Joseph and Mary Ertl. On September 1, 1948, he married Dorothy Horn and together they had four children.
Donald was a tinsmith at American Can in Menasha for 45 years, along with being a beef farmer. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Stockbridge and was actively involved in the church until he was 91. Don and Dorothy volunteered at the New Holstein Salvatorian Center for 25 years, and he was a Lay Salvatorian of the Divine Savior since 2002. Donald served in the US Army during WWII and was a member of the Stockbridge chapter of the American Legion. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing Lake Winnebago for walleye and sturgeon, and deer hunting.
Don and Dorothy were high school sweethearts before he was stationed in Bermuda during the war. They wrote letters and sent pictures back-and-forth the entire time he was away. Upon his return, they continued their courtship, enjoying nights out to dance together. They were married the following year and continued dancing late into his life. They also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China.
Donald is survived by his children: Gary Ertl, Linda (Mark) Gajewski, Karen (Daniel) Kilduff, and Betty (Lynn) Reaves; eleven grandchildren: Angela, Leona, Theresa, Aaron, Joshua, Antoinette, Kevin, Jack, Christopher, Jennifer, and Kelsey; 13 great-grandchildren: Jack, Abraham, Henry, Victor, Helen, Emma, Cora, Isaac, Calvin, Elliot, Luke, Ellie, and Cash; and a sister: Lois (Donald) Thiel.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents: Joseph and Mary; a grandson: Brian Kilduff; and his siblings: Joan (Donald) Sielaff, Cletus (Eunice) Ertl, and Wilbur (Marion) Ertl.
A mass of Christian burial is set for 11:00am on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Mary of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church (120 Davis St.) in Stockbridge. Friends may call from 4:30pm until 6:00pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton, and again from 10:00am until 10:45am on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the church. Burial will take place immediately following the service at the parish cemetery. A prayer service will take place following Sunday evening's visitation.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on July 3, 2019