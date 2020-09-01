Donald F. Breaker
Larsen - Donald F. Breaker, age 91, of Larsen, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. He was born July 22, 1929, in Neenah to the late Arthur and Edith (Soderquist) Breaker. Don farmed all of his life in the town of Clayton. On February 14, 1953, he married Peggy Glisson. In his younger years, Don played baseball, and he enjoyed playing golf and bowling. He was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Neenah.
Don is survived by his wife of 67 years, Peggy Breaker; a sister-in-law, Eunice Breaker; and other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Don was also preceded in death by a son, Gregory Breaker; a brother, Ralph Breaker; and a sister, Janice Breaker.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tony McKenzie officiating. Interment will be in the Clayton Cemetery.
