Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald F. Schmidt


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald F. Schmidt Obituary
Donald F Schmidt

Menasha - Donald F. Schmidt, age 65 of Menasha, passed away on June 24, 2019 at his home. Don was born on June 20, 1954 in Appleton to Richard and Eva (King) Schmidt. On February 14, 1974 he married the former Donna Clark. He enjoyed volunteering at the Dale Food Pantry and going out to eat with his friends.

He is survived by his wife Donna, one son Cory (Sarah) Schmidt, grandchildren: Jaden, Payton, Jaxson, Ashlyn and Colton, siblings: Mike (Nancy) Schmidt; Greg (Judy) Schmidt; Lu (Rich) Harding; Lynn Bednaroski; Phil Schmidt, Donna's family: Lee (Nyla) Clark; Roy (Jill) Clark; Mark (Kathy) Clark; Mikel Clark; Brian (Michelle) Clark; Neil (Sue Jeske) Clark and many aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Allen Schmidt, one daughter Bridgette Schmidt and one brother Steven.

There will be a memorial service for Don on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home of Appleton, at 6:00pm. There will be a visitation for Don prior to the service on Friday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the funeral home. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Don's name.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent