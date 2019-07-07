|
Donald F Schmidt
Menasha - Donald F. Schmidt, age 65 of Menasha, passed away on June 24, 2019 at his home. Don was born on June 20, 1954 in Appleton to Richard and Eva (King) Schmidt. On February 14, 1974 he married the former Donna Clark. He enjoyed volunteering at the Dale Food Pantry and going out to eat with his friends.
He is survived by his wife Donna, one son Cory (Sarah) Schmidt, grandchildren: Jaden, Payton, Jaxson, Ashlyn and Colton, siblings: Mike (Nancy) Schmidt; Greg (Judy) Schmidt; Lu (Rich) Harding; Lynn Bednaroski; Phil Schmidt, Donna's family: Lee (Nyla) Clark; Roy (Jill) Clark; Mark (Kathy) Clark; Mikel Clark; Brian (Michelle) Clark; Neil (Sue Jeske) Clark and many aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Allen Schmidt, one daughter Bridgette Schmidt and one brother Steven.
There will be a memorial service for Don on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home of Appleton, at 6:00pm. There will be a visitation for Don prior to the service on Friday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the funeral home. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Don's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on July 7, 2019