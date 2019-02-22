Donald F. Weyenberg



Appleton - Donald F. Weyenberg, Appleton, Age 83, died Monday, February 18th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Little Chute on September 28, 1935 to the late Florian and Rachel (Bray) Weyenberg. Don was a Korean War Veteran and served in the U.S. Air force from 1953-57. He married Mildred Schmidt at St. Edward Parish in Mackville on August 12, 1958. He worked at Zaug's Vending for 25 years, as well as security at Appleton Medical Center. Don loved to hunt and fish, especially with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing cards and golfing with his work buddies, watching the deer eat from his backyard feeder and watching Gunsmoke. He was proud to have participated in the Old Glory Honor Flight on September 11, 2014.



Don is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mildred; 6 children: Janet (Jeff) Robinson, Appleton; Jeff (Diane) Weyenberg, Appleton; Julie (Boyd) Dallmann, Appleton; Joan Weyenberg, Appleton; Jackie Weyenberg, Appleton; and Jay (Andrea) Weyenberg, Hortonville; 10 grandchildren: Josh (Leslie) Robinson, Jasmine Robinson (special friend Al Taylor), Katelyn Weyenberg, Rachel Weyenberg (special friend Brandon Seidl), Chase Dallmann (special friend Sarah Achenbach), Drake Dallmann (special friend Stephanie Maas), Brynn Dallmann, Nicole Femal (special friend Gary Looker), Hailey Weyenberg (special friend Adam Buchinger) and PFC2 Bryce Weyenberg (special friend Kirsten Tessen); 5 great-grandchildren: Aniyah, Liam, Daxton , Matthew, Brandon and one on the way in July; brother, Tom "Tucker" (Kate) Weyenberg; special Godson Timm Weyenberg; and brothers-in-law: Raymond, Melvin (Mary), Tony, Cyril (Ann), Bob (Barb)Schmidt and Lenny Thiel. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.



In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, John and Clara Schmidt; brothers-in-law: Don and Francis Schmidt; and sisters-in-law: Joanne Schmidt and Marion Thiel.



Visitation will be held March 9, 2019 at ST. THOMAS MORE PARISH (1810 N. McDonald St., Appleton) beginning at 9:00 a.m., until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. James Lucas will officiate. Military honors, conducted by the Jacob Coppus American Legion Post 258 will immediately follow. Committal Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.















Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary