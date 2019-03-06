|
|
Donald F. Weyenberg
Appleton - Donald F. Weyenberg, age 83, died February 18th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at ST. THOMAS MORE PARISH (1810 N. McDonald St., Appleton) beginning at 9:00 a.m., until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. James Lucas will officiate. Military honors, conducted by the Jacob Coppus American Legion Post 258 will immediately follow. Committal Highland Memorial Park. A memorial is being established. To see the full obituary or to sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 6, 2019