Donald G. Jungenberg
Neenah - Donald G. "Woodtick" Jungenberg, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born August 1, 1944 in Neenah, son of the late Otto and Violet (Langford) Jungenberg.
Don graduated from Neenah High School in 1963. He married Lorinne Wojahn in 1964 and they later divorced. Don then married Rose Meirhofer in 1975. She preceded him in death in 1994. He then married Sharon Phillips in 1996 and she preceded him in death in 2017. Don was now engaged to Joy Zook.
Don retired as a Truck Driver for Fleet Farm where he worked for 38 years. His family owned and operated Two Lakes Campground in Gresham for many years. Don enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino and spending time at his hobby farm.
Survivors include his fiancé, Joy Zook; five children: Tony (Cindy) Jungenberg, Tammy Stewart, Theresa (Kenneth) Miller, John (Sandy) Meirhofer, Kelly (Melissa) Meirhofer; eight grandchildren: Nicholas Jungenberg, Adam Stewart, Samantha Stewart, Tina Stewart, Nancy Ellenbecker, Rebecca Stewart, Megan Meirhofer, Sarah Meirhofer; two great-grandchildren: James and Aurora; a sister, Eileen (Michael) Cassara; and special friends: Roger and Sandy Ott, Dale and Barb Knaack, Dale and Lana Stabe.
Don was preceded in death four brothers: Harold, Theodore, Robert and Archie; a sister, Pearl Seager; a son-in-law, Robert Stewart; and a grandson-in-law, John Ellenbecker.
The funeral service will be held at Noon at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. At Westgor Funeral Home your safety is still our concern. Please respectfully maintain physical distancing when entering our facilities. Try to limit any physical contact with families. We appreciate your understanding during this time.
The family would like to thank the staff of ThedaCare at Home Hospice for all their care and compassion.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Jun. 24, 2020.