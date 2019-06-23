|
Donald H. Kemps
Neshkoro - Donald H. Kemps, age 86, of Neshkoro, died at home on Friday, June 21, 2019.
He was born January 21, 1933, in Neenah, the son of Henry and Jeanette Miller Kemps. Don was a 1951 graduate of Neenah High School. In 1990, he was united in marriage to Trudy Theiss. Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Don was a cabinet maker, building contractor and land developer in the Fox Valley for about 10 years, during which time he served a term as president of Valley Home Builders Association. He developed and built many homes in the Fox Valley, including the Cardinal Downs Subdivision.
In 1973, he moved to Neshkoro where he and his business partners developed Alpine Lake, Hidden Springs Lake, Evergreen Hills, Golden Sands, Silver Springs Lake and Cedar Springs Lake, as well as some smaller lakes and recreational land in Green Lake County. From 1983-1991, Don was a building contractor in the Neshkoro area. He and his sons, Steve and Andy, were partners in Kemps Construction, focusing on building homes and providing warehouse, mini storage and home rentals in the Neshkoro and Wautoma areas.
Don was quick-witted and an innovative thinker. He enjoyed playing cards, building and captaining a one-of-a-kind paddle wheel boat on Silver Springs Lake, playing practical jokes, telling stories, and hiking during winters in Arizona with Trudy. He was an alderman in Menasha for two years and was a member of the Board of Directors for Farmers Exchange Bank in Neshkoro.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Trudy; seven children, Steve (Tish) Kemps, Peter (Susan) Kemps, Lisa Ropella, Shelley (Mike) Sonsthagen, Andy Kemps (fiancé, Dawn), Jamie Kemps and Marty (Tavi) Kemps; Barbara Kemps, the mother of his seven children; step-son, Derek (Sara) Kosiorek; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Terry (Dick) King; brothers-in-law, John (Lois) Theiss and Rick Theiss. Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marion Fast; and brothers, Russell Kemps and Ralph Kemps
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Wautoma WWII Memorial Building, 440 W. Main Street. Military Honors will be performed at 2:30 p.m. A memorial has been established. The family wishes to thank Agnesian Hospice Hope and TLC Home Care, especially Sammie, for her compassionate care. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
"We will all miss Don's generosity and humor!"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 23 to June 26, 2019