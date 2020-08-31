Donald H. Ziegler
Greenville - Don Ziegler, age 89, formerly of Greenville, passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Don was born in Appleton on June 18, 1931, son of the late Edward and Linda (Plamann) Ziegler. He attended high school and technical college in Appleton and married Hazel Beyer on April 30, 1955; she preceded him in death in 1993.
Over the years, Don was involved in various family businesses, including Ziggy's Custom Cabinetry. Eventually he moved to Colorado and partnered with his friend and colleague Mark Griesbach, and established American Pioneer Powder, Inc. Eventually all three of Don's sons would be involved in the business. Don took quickly to western life, and often wished he had moved west sooner.
Later, Don returned to Appleton, and when his health began to fail, he took up residence at the Veterans Home in King. There he made many friends, most of home were up for a weekly session of sheepshead.
Don is survived by four children: Greg Ziegler of Whitewater, Colorado; Vicki (David) Schleef of Jackson, Wisconsin; Patti (Todd) Immel of Greenville; and Karri (Mark) Miller of Appleton. There are also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends, including two brothers: Phil (Bev) Ziegler and Ken (Lorraine) Ziegler, and a family friend, Mark Griesbach.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Hazel, sons Michael and Mark "Zeke" Ziegler, and siblings Leroy Ziegler, Bob (Ruby) Ziegler, June (Wally) Maass, Lola Jahnke, Jan Rohm, Carol Ziegler, and Fred Ziegler.
A private service for the family is being planned and Don will be laid to rest next to his wife, Hazel at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Greenville.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the caring angels at the Wisconsin Veterans Home. Your compassion and kindness will always be remembered by our grateful family.
