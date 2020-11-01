Donald I. StilpNeenah - YIKES! I'm dead! Don Stilp, age 88, has joined the love of his life - Jean - to whom he was married for 66 wonderful years. It was the best decision he could have made, now he won't have to listen to any more BS coming out of 45's pie-hole!Don left this world after battling a wide variety of diseases - none of which he would admit to having! Some of the many were Mad Cow, Jiffy Feet, and Cat Scratch Fever.He was a fantastic father, incredibly creative, funny, and worked his butt off through12 hip surgeries, brain surgery, knee replacements, and an intensive wart removal. Through it all, his attitude was always upbeat and his wit intact. We will miss his humor, courage, skill, and strength to overcome countless health obstacles.He loved to sail on Lake Winnebago, and built a beautiful sailboat named Donald's Duck (thanks for the great name Jean!) For winter fun, Don built and sailed an iceboat. During the 20 years Don and Jean wintered in Florida they enjoyed boating there, too. "Don-1-1" occasionally became his call sign as he rescued many fellow boaters.Don and Jean traveled the world extensively. His favorite spot was Florence, Italy where he was baptized by a pigeon fly-over. Don loved planning family vacations - and even took his kids along on a couple….just kidding….we got to go on all of them! Family vacations were really important to Don and Jean.Stilp Construction, Don's company, built many houses in the area. You might even live in one of them today. Since the beginning of time he was the utmost engineer and brainiac, in 1965 he figured out how to bend wood into any shape imagined. Don was the founder of Arcways, building intricate curved stairs for homes and businesses all over the world.Don is survived by his children Sue (Bill) Castleman, Sharon (Rick) Kressin, Shelby Stilp, Tom (Karen); nine grandchildren: Tim, Laura, Cece, Sarah, Katie, Aaron, Michael, Tyler, and Brianna; 10 great-grandchildren: Ivy, Maren, Amina, Amiri, Braedon, Braxton, Charlie, Maliah, Theo and Oliver, nieces and nephews; as well as many, many lifelong friends.A fun day of celebrating Don's life will happen during the summer of 2021 - keep an eye out for more information! A heart felt thank you goes out to the Valley VNA and Heartland Hospice for the love and caring attention you provided Don at the end of his life. The Don Stilp Memorial Fund has been established at Nicolet Bank, Neenah.Hey Dad - See you later alligator, after while crocodile, not too soon you big baboon! Love You!Westgor Funeral Home205 W Doty Ave; 722-7151Condolances: www.westgorfuneralhomescom