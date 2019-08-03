|
|
Donald J. Derouso
Menasha - Donald J. Derouso, age 85, of Menasha, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Prairie Homes in Menasha, after battling Parkinson's and dementia for many years. Don was born in Milwaukee on January 13, 1934 to the late Dona and Catherine (Lein) Derouso. On October 30, 1954, he was united in marriage to Shirley Venne. The couple enjoyed 56 years together until Shirley passed away in 2010. Don worked with Package Boiler, Iron Fireman, Industrial Burner Service his own company, then joined August Winters and Sons for 33 years.
He worked on many large boilers and was known as "Dandy Don." Retiring in January of 1996. He loved fishing, bowling, and flying model airplanes. He also enjoyed spending time at the family cottage, which he built himself, on Ada Lake. Don was also very musically talented and was part of many bands during his earlier years.
He will be missed by his 5 children: Donna Lee Derouso, Denver, CO, Dale (Becky) Derouso,
New London, Dave (Lori) Derouso, Manawa, Dean (Sheryl) Derouso, Neenah, and Dawn Derouso, Menasha; 17 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, LeeAnn (Bob) Kubiak, Milwaukee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Shirley.
A funeral service will take place at 7 pm on Thursday, August 8, at the
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends may visit at the funeral chapel on Thursday from 4 pm until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Don's daughter Dawn, granddaughter Nichole Schmunck, the staff at Prairie Homes and ThedaCare at Home Hospice - especially Mary B, for the compassionate care given to Don.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019