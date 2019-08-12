|
Donald J. Eiden
Appleton - Donald Eiden, proud serviceman and patriot, passed away at his Appleton home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Saturday morning, August 10, 2019.
The funeral service for Don will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, located at 2330 E. Calumet Street in Appleton with Rev. Roger McQuistion officiating. Full military honors will follow the service and private burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Wichmann Funeral Home Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Menasha on Thursday, August 22 from 4:00 PM until the time of a combined military visitation which will take place at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume at the church on Friday morning at 9:00 AM.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Post Crescent.
