Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2330 E. Calumet Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2330 E. Calumet Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Eiden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Eiden


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Eiden Obituary
Donald J. Eiden

Appleton - Donald Eiden, proud serviceman and patriot, passed away at his Appleton home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Saturday morning, August 10, 2019.

The funeral service for Don will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, located at 2330 E. Calumet Street in Appleton with Rev. Roger McQuistion officiating. Full military honors will follow the service and private burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Wichmann Funeral Home Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Menasha on Thursday, August 22 from 4:00 PM until the time of a combined military visitation which will take place at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume at the church on Friday morning at 9:00 AM.

For more information or to share a memory of Don, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Post Crescent.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
Download Now
postcrescent