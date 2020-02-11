|
|
Appleton - Deacon Donald J. Gigure, age 90, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, at Rennes Health Care Center. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, February 17th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Appleton. Friends may visit on Sunday at the church from 4 pm to 7 pm, with a Parish Prayer Service taking place at 7 pm, and again on Monday at the church from 9 am until 10:45 am. A complete obituary will appear in tomorrow's paper.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020