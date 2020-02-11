Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Appleton, WI
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Appleton, WI
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gigure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Donald J. Gigure

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deacon Donald J. Gigure Obituary
Appleton - Deacon Donald J. Gigure, age 90, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, at Rennes Health Care Center. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, February 17th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Appleton. Friends may visit on Sunday at the church from 4 pm to 7 pm, with a Parish Prayer Service taking place at 7 pm, and again on Monday at the church from 9 am until 10:45 am. A complete obituary will appear in tomorrow's paper.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent