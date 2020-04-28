|
Oshkosh - Donald J. "Ducky" Golden, age 88, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Evergreen Nursing Home. He was born to the late Edward and Genevieve (Summers) Golden on May 21, 1931 in Appleton, Wisconsin. Don graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1949. On August 19, 1949 he enlisted in the United States Army where he served overseas during the Korean War and was discharged in June of 1953. He married his lifelong sweetheart, Jean Kuntsman, on June 12, 1957 and had three children. Don and Jean came to Oshkosh in 1969 when Don became the store manager of Copps Auto Center. When Copps closed the auto center, Don opened Westside Tire and Auto Center with his two partners George and Duke until his retirement in 1993. In "retirement", he managed the bar and banquet hall for the American Legion, Cook-Fuller, Post 70.
Don lived his life with a passion for serving his country, community and church by serving in the honor guard for fallen Legionnaires, ushering at First English Lutheran church, or simply giving someone a needed smile with his witty jokes and stories. Don also enjoyed playing cards, bowling, socializing, and dancing with his wife, Jean. Don and Jean were always present at their children's and grandchildren's events, and their pride was evident.
Don is survived by his sons, Michael (Wendy) and Jeffrey (Nicole) Golden; five grandchildren, Hendrik, Kade, Breck, Jared, and Kaitlyn Golden; a brother, Thomas Golden; and sister, Mary Jean (Pete) Fulcer. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his son, William Golden; and his brothers, Robert, Mark, and Raymond Golden.
Don's family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Evergreen for their patience and compassion during Don's time there. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020